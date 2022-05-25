Interim leader named for Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation’s top spot

The Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation now has an interim CEO to serve as the board looks for a permanent leader.

The PAEDC board appointed Krystle Villareal Muller, who is the corporation’s contract compliance manager. The appointment came Monday during a joint meeting with the PAEDC and the Port Arthur City Council.

Mayor Thurman Bartie said council is expecting Muller and team to continue in the hopes they have been moving in an upward and positive direction.

No other action was taken during the special joint meeting.

On Tuesday, councilmembers approved an agreement with Davidson Troilo Ream and Garza as the interim legal team for the PAEDC for an amount not to exceed $60,000. The funds for the fees will come from the PAEDC.

The San Antonio-based law firm stepped in after the corporation’s previous legal counsel resigned. Requests For Proposals for a new legal counsel are due June 2, Muller said.

Also, the deadline for RFP’s for a firm to search for a new CEO will be Friday.

The previous CEO, Jessica Carpenter, tendered her resignation effective May 4, after approximately two months at the job. She took over the position that was vacated by Floyd Batiste, who was with the organization for 17 years.