CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Manwich makes for a special Mom’s Day

When I visit my daughter, plans often change so much I just aim to show up and be directed, or redirected, to an adventure.

This time it was a culinary one.

Besides being part of an Astros win, there was visiting with my son-in-law’s mom, who made dinner. It was a Manwich, which she used to make for her boys.

I haven’t had one of those since the ’70s. “A sandwich is a sandwich, but a Manwich is a meal,” the slogan went.

That Sloppy Joe flavor hasn’t changed a bit, but I just had to be different. Instead of a bun, I got loose with that meat and topped it with red onion and fresh jalapenos.

It might have been a Mansalad, but it made a good memory.

Smoke + Honey – Rainier Foods is a family business in the shadow of Mt. Rainier, and they’ve surprised me. I’d never have guessed they like the heat as much as we do here in the south.

When I heard of combos such as Smokey Honey, Blackberry Smoky Honey, Gochu with roasted garlic and chilis and The Essentials, with sea salt, garlic and pepper…. I thought these would match my husband’s passion for Sunday afternoon ribs.

While I learned to cook new stuff on Korean Gochugaru chilies, my instinct was right on: the blackberry heat is my fave of faves. Here’s to the heat!

Learn more at rainierfoods.com.

Funny Nuts – Remember the riddles on little paper cups of old? Funny Nuts from alcoeats.com offers a little joke on some big nuts. Peri-Peri Cashews and Mirch Masala Cashews are two of many flavors in little cans you can keep in your desk drawer for flavorful refreshment.

A little spice with your coffee break keeps you fired up. Of course you can cook with them, but these are designed for easy and fun snacking.

Tip your farmer – Karibu, says Mukurima Muriuki. It’s a welcome from the African Coffee Club co-founder. He has lived the coffee farming life and created a way to empower Africans through a living wage and for you to enjoy aromatic coffees.

Kirinyaga of Kenya, Kayanza of Burundi and Twende of the Democratic Republic of Congo are some flavors I’ve been grinding for leisurely weekend mornings. A good cup of morning coffee is a luxury. With modern technology, you can scan a code to tip the very farmers who are making it possible for you to enjoy their labors.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie happy to share a Manwich with Dena or anyone else. Share your vintage food memories with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.