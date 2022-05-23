Port Arthur Police say woman seriously wounded following Monday morning shooting

A woman who was shot at a local apartment complex is seriously injured, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police believe the victim was a bystander in a dispute when she was shot at Louis Manor Apartments on Monday morning. Port Arthur Police initially told Port Arthur Newsmedia the woman passed away, only to clarify less than a hour later she was still alive.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Ahmaal Bodden said the woman was brought to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth for treatment.

Police were called to Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made as of 2:45 p.m. Monday.

A male at the scene also sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries, Det. Mike Hebert said.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Police said they had not determined if the shooting was intentional or accidental.