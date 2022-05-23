Memorial graduate Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes plans for basketball future

Published 8:25 pm Monday, May 23, 2022

By PA News

Kenneth Lofton Jr., right, poses with Mayor Thurman Bartie at the July 13, 2021, city council meeting. (Monique Batson/The News)

Memorial graduate and college basketball sensation Kenneth Lofton Jr. made a decision about his future Monday.

Lofton announced on social media he is “100 percent staying into the draft.”
Lofton spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech before he announced his intentions to assess his draft stock and enter the transfer portal.
The Port Arthur native spent last week at the NBA G-League Elite camp before getting an invite to the NBA combine.
Lofton put on an impressive performance, filling up the stat sheet.
The NBA draft is June 23.

