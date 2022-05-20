Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation outlines steps for finding new executive director

The window of time for qualified firms to submit documentation to head up the search for a new leader of the city’s economic development corporation is coming to a close.

May 27 is the Requests for Proposals deadline for the firm that will search for a new CEO for Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation.

The previous CEO, Jessica Carpenter, tendered her resignation effective May 4, after approximately two months at the job. She took over the position that was vacated by Floyd Batiste, who was with the organization for 17 years.

On May 9, the board appointed PAEDC Contract Compliance Manager Krystle Villareal Muller to oversee the organization until further notice. The appointment is contingent on approval from Port Arthur City Council, which is expected to vote on it at their next meeting.

Once the RFPs are submitted, a committee consisting of PAEDC Board President Jerry LaBove and members Beverly Raymond and Christopher Smith will review the prospects, LaBove said.

LaBove hopes to pick a strong search firm in a timely manner because the organization needs a CEO as quick as possible.

The RFP deadline is 3 p.m. May 27, with start of work expected to be within 30 days, according to the document.

The PAEDC, in a previous search for a CEO, opted to advertise on Texas Municipal League and several international EDC sites .The organization is also continuing its search for legal counsel.

The RFP deadline was extended to June 2, Muller said.

The extension allows more time to receive RFPs. The position has been advertised in the newspaper and through TML, as well as through some personal outreach to firms.

In mid-August, PAEDC legal counsel Guy Goodson of Germer PLCC resigned, along with Batiste and several board members.

Frank Garza of the San Antonio-based law firm Davidson, Troilo, Ream & Garza was named interim legal counsel by the end August.

By November, the EDC asked the city council to approve hiring Germer, but the council voted 5-2 against rehiring the firm.

Davidson, Troilo, Ream & Garza continue to serve in the interim.