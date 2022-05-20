Say hello to Ke’Asia Hall, known by coaches for competitive spirit and team-first approach

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District Board of Trustees recognized one the high school’s most successful athletes during a regular meeting this week.

The board honored Ke’Asia Hall for her accomplishments with the track and field program during her time with the Bulldogs.

Hall’s name is next to multiple school records at Nederland High School.

“From a coaching and teammate point of view, this past year, she kind of set her individual success aside so that we can have a lot of team success,” Nederland Track Coach Allie Crommett said. “She showed that it was important to put the team first.”

Hall is part of the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams that hold the school record for fastest times. She also holds the school record for the 200m dash.

Hall injured her knee during the basketball season and worked diligently to get ready for track and field season. Crommett said she and the coaching staff brought Hall along slowly to allow her to recover.

“It was hard to watch,” Crommett said. “She only took one or two jumps at district and area in both the long and triple jump. That was more of us trying to be on the safe side because she hadn’t really jumped all year. Especially at area, we didn’t know how her body would feel doing five events in one day. She was a quarter of an inch from the long jump record and two inches from the triple jump record. She wanted to keep jumping but we kept telling her about the bigger picture. That is hard to tell a competitive athlete.”

Nederland Athletic Director Monte Barrow said Hall exemplifies the toughness he hopes all student-athletes show.

“I remember when (her knee injury) happened,” Barrow said. “I remember seeing her not long after it in the weight room. I asked the coaches and trainers if she was supposed to be doing that. She was back at it as soon as she good be. She has that competitive spirit within her, where she doesn’t want to be sitting on the sidelines. That will serve her well throughout the rest of her journey and into adulthood.”

Hall was one of only three seniors in the track and field program this year.

Crommett said having Hall on the team was a great example for the younger student-athletes.

“I think it was good for them to be a part of her success,” she said. “It was good for them to see her be successful on her own but always made sure the team was what was important. I think some of the kids are going to roll with what she left.”

The track coach said Hall recently received a partial scholarship to run track at Lamar University.