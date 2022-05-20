Groves Police Department responses & arrests: May 11-17

Published 12:28 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 11 to May 17:

May 11

  • Jose Alanis, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6900 block of Washington.
  • Catherine Shipley, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Michael White, 20, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Brian Davis, 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
  • Jerone Simm, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was Reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

May 12

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.

May 13

  • Jay Devillier , 34, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4200 block of Gulf.
  • Michael White, 20, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Kenneth Sinegal, 61, was arrested for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual and public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Lawndale.

May 14

  • Shannan St. Cyr, 49, was arrested for warrants other agency and failure to identify fugitive/ intent to give false info in the 3100 block of Graves.
  • Shane Leger, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jason Williams, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 3100 block of Bryan.

May 15

  • Garnet Guill, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5700 block of 25th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

May 16

  • A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Allison.
  • A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5900 block of Monroe.
  • An information report was filed in the 2900 block of Taft.
  • An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.

May 17

  • Joshua Cathey ,39, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5900 block of Monroe.
  • Jesus Gil, 34, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Michael White, 20, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6600 block of Sherwood.

