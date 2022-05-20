Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: May 9-15

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 9 to May 15:

Craig Mingle, 69, terroristic threat

Kane Richard, 19, public intoxication

Dudley Benoit, 56, driving while intoxicated

Divinity Wortman, 20, criminal trespassing

Carlee Hoosier, 34, other agency warrant(s)

Segal Fecowycz, 29, other agency warrant(s)

Leona Ezell, 39, other agency warrant(s)

Vere Merritt, 40, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 9 to May 15:

May 9

A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for terroristic threat(s) in the 1100 block of Montrose.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 900 block of South.

May 10

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the intersection of Nall and Magnolia.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported and a person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 600 block of Ridgewood.

May 11

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lillie.

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Royal.

Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Avenue C.

May 12

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.

May 13

A terroristic threat was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen Circle.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Avenue C.

A theft was reported in the 2100 block of 4th Street.

An assault was reported in the 1900 block of 10th Street.

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Llano.

May 14

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2300 block of Merriman.

An assault was reported in the 600 block of Birchwood.

May 15