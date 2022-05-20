Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: May 9-15
Published 12:24 am Friday, May 20, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 9 to May 15:
- Craig Mingle, 69, terroristic threat
- Kane Richard, 19, public intoxication
- Dudley Benoit, 56, driving while intoxicated
- Divinity Wortman, 20, criminal trespassing
- Carlee Hoosier, 34, other agency warrant(s)
- Segal Fecowycz, 29, other agency warrant(s)
- Leona Ezell, 39, other agency warrant(s)
- Vere Merritt, 40, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 9 to May 15:
May 9
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for terroristic threat(s) in the 1100 block of Montrose.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 900 block of South.
May 10
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the intersection of Nall and Magnolia.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported and a person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 600 block of Ridgewood.
May 11
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lillie.
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Royal.
- Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Avenue C.
May 12
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.
May 13
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen Circle.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Avenue C.
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of 4th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 1900 block of 10th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Llano.
May 14
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2300 block of Merriman.
- An assault was reported in the 600 block of Birchwood.
May 15
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 700 block of Lee.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood.