On Friday May 13th 2022, Sally Ann Lewis passed away.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Sally was a graduate of Bishop Byrne St. Mary’s High School, class of ’54.

In December of 1955 Sally went on a blind date and 10 months later she married the love of her life Terry Lewis. They recently celebrated their 65 anniversary.

In 1963 she graduated from the Institute of Music in St. Louis, MO and went on to teach private piano lessons to 100’s of local students for over 20 years. Sally also worked at the City of Groves for over 15 years before she retired from the clerk’s office.

Sally was an amazing cook and made the chore seem effortless.

She loved feeding her family wonderful meals and carrying on Italians traditions. She loved her friends and family and spending time with them traveling, at the casino, at the beach or just at home shopping on QVC.

Sally’s last days were spent with her loving husband and family by her side and the days were filled with love, laughter, and memories of her family and friends.

Sally was survived her Husband Elmer “Terry” Lewis of Groves, her daughters and their husbands, Marilyn (Roy) Goeddertz of Bridge City and Wendi (Brett) Walker of Houston and a sister Josie Mae VanLaningham. Bootsie also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister Rose Salvaggio

A Mass of Christian Burial will Saturday May 21,2022 at 11:00AM at Immaculate Conception – St. Peters The Apostle Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until the service hour with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 10:30 AM at the church. The Committal Service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grammier-oberle.com for the Lewis family.