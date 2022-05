Mr. Russell Vernon Reado, 71, of Port Arthur, TX passed away on Tuesday, May 10th 2022 at his residence.

Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday May 21, 2022 at 2:00pm at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3220 W. Cardinal Dr. Beaumont, TX 77705.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.