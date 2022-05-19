Port Arthur swears in new mayor pro tem

Published 12:20 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Monique Batson

The City of Port Arthur has a new mayor pro tem, who conducted her first meeting Wednesday after being sworn in.

The special session was scheduled to elect a new mayor pro tem, and also to formally declare the results of the May 7 general election.

According to city ordinance, the mayor pro tem each year is selected in numerical order by council district. Holmes, who serves District 1, replaces District 8 Councilman Donald Frank.

“Congratulation on your mayor pro tem seating,” Council Cal Jones said after City Secretary Sherri Bellard gave Holmes the oath of office. “Donald Frank did a heck of a job in the absence of the mayor. He was always there for us. Thank you for your service.”

Holmes’ first order of businesses was an ordinance canvassing the returns and declaring the results of this month’s elections.

The eight page document lists the number of votes collected by the four mayoral candidates: Matthews Christian Jr., 255; Thurman Bartie, 1,431; Floyd Batiste, 796; and Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr., 539.

It also acknowledges the need for a run-off election, currently scheduled for Saturday/June 11. Early voting begins Tuesday/May 31 at the Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse and the Port Arthur Public Library.

