Police release names of 2 killed in Thursday crash

ORANGE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed and so was a sports utility vehicle driver following a Thursday morning crash near Bridge City.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that took place on Texas 87 just north of Texas 62.

A preliminary investigation shows at approximately 6:30 a.m. a motorcycle was traveling north. It is reported a Dodge SUV pulled onto Texas 87 from Gaylynn Drive and the motorcycle struck the SUV, according to information from DPS.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene by a justice of the peace. Police said the driver of the 2014 Yamaha motorcycle was 46-year-old William Wantuck of Orange.

The driver of the SUV and one child passenger were taken to a Beaumont hospital for treatment. There was one other child passenger who was not injured.

The driver of the 2010 Dodge SUV was identified as 32-year-old Harley Laughlin of Buna. Laughlin was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

This investigation is ongoing.