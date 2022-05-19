Phyllis Ann Rozell, Age 87, died peacefully in Beaumont, TX on May 9, 2022, with her loving husband Howard at her side.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Merill Robin and Lillian Robin Holland and her son Corbet Hubbard.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Howard Rozell of Montgomery, TX, daughter Leah Hubbard of Houston, TX, Daughter-in-law Laura Chapman and her husband Kyle Chapman of Montgomery, TX, grandson Caden Chapman of Montgomery, TX, grand-daughter Caylee Hubbard of Denver, CO, stepdaughters Kim Rozell and Krista Rozell of Montgomery, TX, stepson Brent Rozell and his wife Susan of Port Neches, TX, grandson Eric Rozell of Port Neches, TX, grandson Alex Rozell and his wife Maddie of Port Neches, TX, and great-grandchildren Liam and Rowan Rozell.

Phyllis worked 35 years for Jefferson Chemical Company, which later became Texaco Chemical Company and Huntsman Chemical in Port Neches, TX.

She attended school in Nederland, TX and graduated from Port Arthur Business College, which later became Lamar State College – Port Arthur.

Phyllis loved traveling with Howard across the United States and internationally, tending her beautiful flower beds, and spending time with her family and many friends.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends is scheduled for 11:00am, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at First Methodist Church of Conroe, 4308 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304.

A private interment is pending for a later date at the National Cemetery of Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations made in memoriam to the BrightFocus Foundation, Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871, online at www.brightfocus.org, or to your favorite charity.