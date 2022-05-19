Meet Memorial High’s cadet unit, which ranks as one of highest in nation

The cadets enrolled in Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps at Memorial High School make up one of the top units in the nation.

Out of 1,578 teams taking part in the National Academic Exam earlier this year, Memorial’s came in eighth, instructor Senior Chief Chip Fulbright told the Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees this week.

Fulbright brought along cadets Ski Brooks, Abigail Castaneda, Maricarmen Velazquez and Ge’Racio Pete.

Emys Torres Cappas was not in attendance but is part of the group.

The instructor explained the average test score was 78, and all of Memorial’s students scored above that margin in the exam. Brooks scored a 91, which was one of the highest scores.

Each unit is required to field one team of five cadets but can field as many as five teams. Fulbright said out of the schools participating in Texas, only one scored higher with first and third place wins.

The exams cover math, science, social studies, history, military subjects and current events.

“We are so proud of our cadets, and this is the highest we have ever finished in our history,” Fulbright said. “This would not have been possible without our cadets receiving a quality education and instruction from professional teachers throughout their education. Too many times we focus on the athletic community and forget that there are some stellar individuals who are excelling in the academic phase of life.”

He called this the capstone of what has been a very successful two years during COVID pandemic.

Last month the students were able to meet the first African American “Top Gun” pilot from the area, Lt. Commander Carl Stewart Jr., as he flew into Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

Fulbright said the cadets will go to Basic Leadership Camp in June.

Trustees were congratulatory of the group and wished them the best in their future.