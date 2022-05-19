Joseph Eugene "Gene" Arnaud 28 July 1940 - 9 May 2022 Preceded by parents Alton Tony Arnaud & Octavia Boudreaux Arnaud.Brothers Herman Arnaud and Leroy Arnaud Cecil Arnaud, step son Tory Canfil. Married Glen Miller Britt, married Ruth Arnaud. Daughter Evelyn Arnaud Elmore, Son Eddie Arnaud, step children Terri Williams and Tracy Ivy. Grandchild Eric Edward Arnaud wife Patsy. 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Siblings Glen Arnaud and Deborah Patterson and numerous nieces and nephews Graduated Bishop Byrne, Career in Banking at Sabine National Bank Celebration of Life to be held May 22, 2022, at Museum of the Gulf Coast from 2 pm - 5 pm, 700 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX 77640