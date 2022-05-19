Isaac “Coppee” Gunner Jr.

Published 5:38 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022

By PA News

Isaac “Coppee” Gunner Jr.

Isaac “Coppee” Gunner Jr. entered the world on August 27, 1940, in Franklin, Louisiana.

He was the eldest of 4 sons born to Isaac and Emily Franklin Gunner.

He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1959.

He leaves a legacy to his loving children; Yvette (Nathan), Timothy (Tongela), Gregory and Cindy; and their mother, Gloria.

He was Poppee, to 4 awesome grandchildren.

Isaac entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 13.2022. Services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:00am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Freeman Ave. Port Arthur, TX with a visitation beginning at 9:00 am until services time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

