Port Neches-Groves alum Roschon Johnson graduates from business school

University of Texas running back and Port Neches-Groves alumni Roschon Johnson graduated from the McCombs School of Business UT this week.

Johnson graduated from PNG in 2018 as one of the most prolific offensive players in the school’s history.

Johnson’s dad, Ronald Johnson, said he has always been more proud of his son’s academic accomplishments.

“A lot of time, people want to celebrate what our kids do athletically, but we don’t put that type of energy into the academic part,” he said. “I was always happy that he was as excited about learning as much as he was the game of football.”

According to his dad, Roschon has always been business-minded.

“He talked about doing a clothing line and stuff like that,” Ronald Johnson said. “He has some other ideas, as well. I don’t get into a lot of the details with what he is working on when it comes to that. He has someone doing the marketing stuff for him. I let him live his life when it comes to that. He has earned it.”

Johnson encourages other parents to stay involved in their children’s academic endeavors.

With his degree in hand, Roschon will be able to focus more on the football field for his senior year. He is the backup running back for Heisman-favorite in Bijan Robinson. Johnson handled the bulk of the carries when Robinson’s season was cut short by injury in 2021. One recent list had Johnson listed as one of the top-50 running backs in college football heading into the 2022 season.

In a previous interview with Port Arthur Newsmedia, Ronald Johnson said his son will enter the NFL draft after this upcoming season.

PNG Independent School District Deputy Superintendent Julie Gauthier said she is rooting for the PNG grad.

“Roschon was always a top-notch student,” she said. “He was always successful in the classroom before he was ever on the field, all the way through elementary school when I was his principal. There is nothing shocking about that. This is an exciting time for all educators to see our kids achieve in our own classrooms and beyond the walls of PNGISD.

“Our goal is for our students to go out there and change the world. This is a great time in the month of May, when you can sit and reflect on the success of your former students and your current students.”