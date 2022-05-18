PHOTO FEATURE — Groves business construction continues, officials share plans
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Construction crews were busy at work Tuesday at the site of the future BlueWave Express Car Wash in Groves off Twin City Highway and 39th Street. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Construction continues on BlueWave Express Car Wash in Groves off Twin City Highway and 39th Street. Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa said there are two other locations for the business, one in Beaumont and one in Lumberton. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Two more pad sites are available on Twin City near 39th Street and Wells Fargo bank. Developers are hoping to be in talks with restaurants and other types of businesses, according to information from the city. (Mary Meaux/The News)