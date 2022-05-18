Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 9-15
Published 12:20 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 9 to May 15:
- Kayla Brister, 28, warrant other agency
- April Parker, 24, warrant other agency
- Kenneth Mayfield, 28, warrant other agency
- Amber Brown, 29, possession of a controlled substance
- Iris Rainwater, 34, warrant other agency
- Bryan Thibodeaux, 40, Nederland warrants
- John Anderson III< 45, Nederland warrant/warrant other agency
- Chuck Pierce, 46, warrant other agency
- Robert Broussard, 43, criminal trespass
- Joshua Owens, 36, warrant other agency
- Jesse Distefano, 37, criminal trespass
- Isaiah McBride, 22, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 9 to May 15:
May 9
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Boston Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.
May 10
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
May 11
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrant and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 9th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 9th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Boston Avenue.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Lawrence.
- Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane.
May 12
- Aggravated assault -family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 10th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
May 13
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
- An officer recovered stole property in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Tulip Lane.
- An information report was completed in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 14
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of 27th Street.
May 15
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A runaway was reported in the 2600 Avenue G.
- A runaway, evading arrest / detention and harboring a runaway was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- A death in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.