Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 9-15

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 9 to May 15:

Kayla Brister, 28, warrant other agency

April Parker, 24, warrant other agency

Kenneth Mayfield, 28, warrant other agency

Amber Brown, 29, possession of a controlled substance

Iris Rainwater, 34, warrant other agency

Bryan Thibodeaux, 40, Nederland warrants

John Anderson III< 45, Nederland warrant/warrant other agency

Chuck Pierce, 46, warrant other agency

Robert Broussard, 43, criminal trespass

Joshua Owens, 36, warrant other agency

Jesse Distefano, 37, criminal trespass

Isaiah McBride, 22, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 9 to May 15:

May 9

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Boston Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.

May 10

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

May 11

A person was arrested for Nederland warrant and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Boston Avenue.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Lawrence.

Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.

Harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane.

May 12

Aggravated assault -family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 10 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

May 13

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. An officer recovered stole property in the 2200 block of 2 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Tulip Lane.

An information report was completed in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 14

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of 27th Street.

May 15