Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 9-15

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 9 to May 15:

  • Kayla Brister, 28, warrant other agency
  • April Parker, 24, warrant other agency
  • Kenneth Mayfield, 28, warrant other agency
  • Amber Brown, 29, possession of a controlled substance
  • Iris Rainwater, 34, warrant other agency
  • Bryan Thibodeaux, 40, Nederland warrants
  • John Anderson III< 45, Nederland warrant/warrant other agency
  • Chuck Pierce, 46, warrant other agency
  • Robert Broussard, 43, criminal trespass
  • Joshua Owens, 36, warrant other agency
  • Jesse Distefano, 37, criminal trespass
  • Isaiah McBride, 22, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 9 to May 15:

May 9

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Boston Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Avenue H.
  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.

May 10

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

May 11

  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrant and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 9th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 9th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Boston Avenue.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Lawrence.
  • Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane.

May 12

  • Aggravated assault -family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 10th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

May 13

  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
  • An officer recovered stole property in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Tulip Lane.
  • An information report was completed in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 14

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of 27th Street.

May 15

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2600 Avenue G.
  • A runaway, evading arrest / detention and harboring a runaway was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
  • A death in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.

