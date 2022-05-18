Community comes together to help Port Neches 2-year-old attacked by dog

PORT NECHES — A Mid County business is collecting donations to help one of their employees, whose 2-year-old child is recovering after being bitten in the face by a family dog.

After a recent facial reconstruction surgery, Braisley, 2, has a little more movement to her face, My Tribe Nutrition owner Heather Burton said.

“She’s doing good. The swelling is going down. She’s able to drink PediaSure,” Burton said of the usually bubbly and happy child.

The child’s mother, Haylie, was working her second job on Mother’s Day and Braisley was with family when the attack happened.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said a call came in at approximately 1:12 p.m. May 8. The child was playing in the hallway of the home, the dog growled and the child screamed, he said.

The dog will be quarantined for a 10-day period, then a determination regarding its future will be made.

Burton said the toddler received quite extensive facial injuries; one of her eyes was impacted, as well as her face and mouth.

“They are still collecting medial bills, and the mom is currently off work, trying to stay home with her daughter,” Burton said.

The child was released from Texas Children’s Hospital last week.

“Haylie is a very hard worker. She’s a single mom just trying to do anything she can,” Burton said. “Braisley is an outgoing, loving little thing and like any toddler is very active.”

Burton said she, and others, just want to do everything they can to help Haylie stay home and care for her child without having to stress over expenses.

Other area businesses have come forward to help, as well. Burton held a burrito sale, and Mr. Jims Pizza in Port Neches recently set aside a portion of sales for Braisley.

Donations for Braisley and Haylie can be made at My Tribe Nutrition at 1002 Magnolia Ave., Port Neches or VENMO at Heathr-Burton-98.

You can email Burton at nutritionmytribe@gmail.com.