Port Neches library to temporarily close for carpeting

PORT NECHES — The Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library will temporarily close for the installation of new carpet.

The temporary closure begins at 6 p.m. May 27.

The existing carpet is 15 years old and in need of replacement. The project is scheduled to be completed in no more than three weeks, and the building is scheduled to reopen to the public at the end of June.

The Library will offer modified curbside pick-up, and the Summer Reading programs will be held in the lobby and meeting room, officials said.

The City attempted to schedule this project during a less impactful time of the year, but supply chain issues impacted the timing.

The library staff has been working to schedule a fun Summer Reading Program to start June 6.

Monday hours will be changed to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the carpet replacement project.

Patrons will be allowed to come into the lobby to sign up and get information on the Summer Reading Program, attend afternoon movies and morning events in the meeting room and pick up curbside orders.

Officials with the library apologize for the inconvenience.

For more information, call the library staff at 409-722-1255.