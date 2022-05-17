Johnetta Gabriel Londow, 84 of Port Arthur died on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Johnetta was born August 3, 1937 to parents, John Gabriel Sr. and Ollie Williams Gabriel.

Johnetta was a member of Lincoln High School’s Class of 1955 and following high school, Johnetta married Joseph E. Londow.

During her life, Johnetta was employed for 27 years as an Immunization Compliance Officer for the Texas Department of Health.

She was also the first Office Manager of Gulf Coast Health Center where she worked for 9 years.

Giving her life to Christ at a very early age, Johnetta was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she served as Chairperson of the Trustee Ministry and as a member of the Hannah Circle.

Her affiliations and accomplishments include serving in various leadership roles in the National Association of Port Arthurans, the local Port Arthur National Reunion Association, the Excelsior Ladies Club and the Wives of the Royalist Civic & Social Club.

Johnetta was also a member of the Board of Directors for several organizations in Jefferson County.

She organized the first Black Festival in the city of Port Arthur and helped coordinate several homecoming events that former Port Arthurans returned home to attend.

Johnetta was preceded in death by her loving husband, “Eldridge” and her parents.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters: Cynthia P. White of Houston, Kathy E. Londow and Joetta L. Parker of Port Arthur; a brother, John Gabriel, Jr. (Frances) of Pensacola, Florida; four grandchildren: Candace Y. White of Houston, Courtney E. Charles, Timothia V. Londow and Samuel J. Londow all of Port Arthur; six great grandchildren: Terek Charles, Don Tolliver, Madison Charles, Kourtney Tolliver, Zoey Upshire, and David Thompson, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family.

Funeral services for Johnetta Londow will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas.

Viewing will be held from 9:00am to 10:45am prior to the funeral service.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery – Mausoleum Gardens, 3900 Twin City Highway, Groves Texas.