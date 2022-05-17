Claudette Martin

Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By PA News

Claudette Martin

Mrs. Claudette Martin, 88, of Port Arthur, Texas died Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas Hospital.

A native of Baldwin, Louisiana, she was a resident of Port Arthur for more than 76 years and was employed as a beautician by Joanne & Sheila’s Beauty Nook for over 40 years.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11am Friday, May 20, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with visitation from 9am until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

