Port Arthur Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving motorcycle

The Port Arthur Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist killed after a Saturday night crash with a passenger car.

Wayne Joseph Prosperie, 32, of Orange died following the 8:47 p.m. wreck in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Det. Mike Hebert said.

Upon arrival to this location, officers found the operator of a 2021 red Honda motorcycle to be deceased.

A 34-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a 2011 Lincoln car. The driver of this vehicle was unharmed.

The cause of this crash is under investigation by PAPD’s Advanced Accident Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Division.

Few other details regarding the wreck were available as of Monday morning.

Hebert said witnesses were interviewed, and currently no citations have been issued.