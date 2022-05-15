Port Neches-Groves senior finds new view from behind the video camera

Braxton Dore’ will be headed to Texas A&M this fall. But the courses he’s chosen for his future have changed from just one class at Port Neches-Groves High School.

“I got into the class and I didn’t really know what it was about really, and Mr. (Greg) Picazo introduced me to everything,” Dore’ said of PrimeTime, the school’s broadcast journalism class. “He showed me how to record on the field, and I fell in love with that — just capturing all of those moments and getting really involved in it. I recorded a lot and got a whole lot of good clips this year.”

And those clips, he said, will become his portfolio after graduation May 26.

Dore’ was curious about the class, but hadn’t been able to participate in the past due to his schedule. He had previously been heavily involved in soccer. Leaving the team for his senior year allowed him to try PrimeTime, and still incorporate the sport he loves.

As part of the PrimeTime team, Dore’ films at games.

“We also go to all the basketball games, track meets, softball, baseball,” he said. I went with the soccer team earlier since I had played with them. I joined and helped record and also helped on the sideline.”

Dore’ said some of his best work came from accidentally getting knocked down on the football field.

“Some of the best clips were seconds before I fell to the ground. It was wild,” he said.

Another surprise to the PNG senior was learning his instructor was a bit of a local celebrity when it came to journalism. Picazo spent many years in both radio and broadcast journalism.

“I kind of blended him in with the weather guy,” Dore’ said with a laugh. “I didn’t really know what he did. He explained it to me and I was like, ‘whoa.’”

Picazo said he is fortunate to have Dore’ in his Sports Media class.

“Braxton is one of those students that makes a teacher say, ‘I wish I had a classroom full of students like him,'” the instructor said. “As we were reviewing the video footage Braxton recorded at the very first football game last fall, I was blown away, and immediately added him to our ‘PNG Primetime’ broadcast team. He’s been a standout as an anchor, videographer and editor, and is always one of the first to volunteer to cover our campus events.

“He’s one of the most involved students on campus, and even has a part-time job on top of all his extracurricular activities. I’m definitely going to miss him and I wish I had him for three more years, but I can’t wait to see what his future holds. His drive and determination will take him far.”

When he heads to Texas A&M, Dore’ will blend his love for both sports and broadcast journalism, choosing to major in sports management and minor in journalism.

“I could go in the journalism path,” he said. “It just depends on what I like better in college. I plan on getting involved in their news (organizations).”

In addition to being behind the camera, Dore’ enjoys being in the past, saying history is his favorite subject. Although he attributes that to his teacher, Amy Neeb.