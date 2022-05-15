PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur muralist adds color to new Mr. Burger & Seafood location

ORANGE — Visitors to Mr. Burger & Seafood’s new location in Orange are quickly greeted by wall art courtesy of muralist Elias Sanchez of Port Arthur.

It’s part of a welcoming décor that includes a spacious dining room, jukebox and televisions.

Mr. Burger & Seafood of Beaumont, the independently-owned quick food establishment, opened its Orange location April 7.

The restaurant’s address is 1011 West Park Avenue, located across from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated administration building and minutes from downtown Orange.

Owner Terry Lewis aims to serve his customers his family recipes, which include signature dish, “The Big Lew,” which is named after him.

The Big Lew burger is a favorite on his food truck, and it can be found at both brick-and-mortar locations.

“That’s my design,” he said. “That’s the way I fix my burgers at home, so I put it on the menu.”

The appropriately named sandwich includes a ground beef patty, fried egg, cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and a large onion ring sandwiched between two hamburger buns.

His other fast, soul food offerings include red beans, pork chops, chicken wings, loaded fries, boil bags, seafood, crawfish and more.

The red beans are comparable to cowboy beans; ground beef is added to the seasoned beans, and they are served over rice or as a side dish.

Customers like Denise Jackson of Orange, who patronized the Beaumont location and Mr. Burger truck, are looking forward to patronizing the new Orange business.

“I love everything here: the environment, the food,” Jackson said. “I eat here daily.”

As she recently waited for her to-go lunch order, she enjoyed the red beans served over rice with a side of cornbread at the counter.

Try these dishes and more when you visit Mr. Burger & Seafood Orange. Orders to the Orange location may be placed by calling 409-330-4400.

Customers may also walk in to order to go or dine at 1011 West Park.

– By Shari Hardin