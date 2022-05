PHOTO FEATURE — Nederland HS hosts college signing event

Nederland High School on Friday hosted a college signing day for students in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program, a nonprofit college-readiness program designed to help students develop the skills they need to be successful in college. Those who signed are: Iliyan Ali, Lamar University; Jaice Beck, University of Texas Permian Basin; Julio Blanco Benavides, Lamar University; Kadyn Gonzalez, Lamar University; Ethan Fobbs, Lamar University; Ana Maria Gonzalez Romero, Lamar University; Kayla Lange, Lamar University; Daphney Mai, Lamar University; Emily McKee, Lamar University; Antonio Medina, Lamar University; Mason Minnis, Lamar University; Wendy Nunez, Lamar State College; Allyson Pham, Lamar University; Hamza Ramadan, Lamar University; Kelsie Ramirez, Lamar University; Jesus Rodriguez, Lamar Univeristy; Drake Rothenberger, Lamar University; Katherine Vasquez, Texas State University; and Aniyah Willams, Northern Michigan University.