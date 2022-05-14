Department of Public Safety: Port Arthur man hit police unit head on

Published 12:36 am Saturday, May 14, 2022

By Monique Batson

A Port Arthur man faces up to two years in prison after allegedly leaving a nightclub and hitting a Port Arthur Police Department patrol unit head-on.

Adrian Estrada, 27, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a state jail felony charge related to causing a wreck that resulted in injury.

According to a report from the Department of Public Safety, Estrada was seen leaving Club 409 on Procter Street March 26 before crashing into a white PAPD Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Atlanta Avenue.

A beige Chevrolet Silverado registered to Estrada was located 1.9 miles from the scene, but the driver had fled on foot.

The responding trooper wrote that the wreck appeared to be caused by an intoxicated driver.

Two witnesses gave statements, collectively saying Estrada had been drinking and was swerving in and out of traffic prior to the wreck.

A search of the Silverado found documents with Estrada’s name on it, including a social security card and photocopy of his Texas identification card.

A PAPD officer in the Tahoe had a head laceration and injuries to his left shoulder. He was taken to a nearby emergency room.

As of Friday afternoon, Estrada was in the Jefferson County Jail on $190,000 in bonds. One, for $40,000, is attributed to a charge of deadly conduct-discharging a firearm.

