BASF and TotalEnergies lead $125K charge to raise money for SETX lifesaving charities

Breast cancer warrior and “Gift of Life” cheerleader Earnestine Anderson was relieved to learn her breast cancer was caught early during a free mammogram from the “Gift of Life.”

“It was a miracle I was able to get a free mammogram that saved my life,” Earnestine said. “I believe I’m one of the lucky ones; I can’t thank you all enough.”

Miracle Match for Life has helped make it possible for thousands of women, like Anderson, and men to receive mammograms and prostate cancer screenings through the Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program.

That effort and similar ones just got a $125,000 boost thanks to one of the area most effective and enjoyable annual fundraisers.

The 20th annual BASF and TotalEnergies Miracle Match for Life golf tournament raised more than $125,000 for three charities that provide lifesaving health services for people in Southeast Texas — Be The Match, the Julie Rogers’ “Gift of Life” Program and LifeShare Blood Center.

Hundreds of golfers, BASF and TotalEnergies employees, volunteers and spectators gathered April 29 for a day of sports and community fellowship at Bayou Din Golf Club in Beaumont.

BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals LLC and TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., each located in Port Arthur, are the title sponsors of the annual event.

Local impact

Miracle Match for Life was created in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between BASF and TotalEnergies to educate and promote awareness of the need for bone marrow donors, blood donations and cancer screening and prevention in Southeast Texas.

During the last 20 years, Miracle Match for Life has raised more than $2 million.

“Giving back is a natural part of who we are and our work culture,” said John Lycan, vice president and site manager for BASF TotalEnergies.

“Contributing to the critical services these charities provide is a rewarding experience, and we look forward to our continued partnership that is so beneficial to the community.”

Miracle Match for Life places special emphasis on education and recruitment in African American, Native American and Hispanic communities, where donors and cancer screenings are especially needed.

“We are honored to have a 20-year partnership with BASF, sponsoring an event that has raised awareness of the medical needs of the underserved in our community,” said Tommy Chavez, TotalEnergies Port Arthur Refinery general manager.

“We live and work in Southeast Texas and take pride in being a good neighbor while ensuring the health of our community remains a priority.”

Be the Match has been able to recruit more than 350,000 donors from the Texas Gulf Coast Region and Louisiana and expand vital cellular therapies for patients thanks to donations and public awareness generated each year by Miracle Match for Life.

“Thanks to the financial assistance from Miracle Match for Life, we made the impossible possible,” said Hope Guidry-Groves, Senior Director of Be The Match.

“In our Gulf Coast region alone, we inspired over 5,000 new members to join our Be The Match Registry! Despite the pandemic we faced over the last two years, we did not miss a single transplant. Thank you.”

Miracle Match for Life also supports LifeShare Blood Center, which provides blood components to hospitals in eight Southeast Texas counties and requires approximately 30,000 donations annually.

“Miracle Match for Life helps us educate the community about the necessity for blood donations and donor recruitment,” said Brooke Hulett, Regional Director of LifeShare Blood Centers. “At times, it is difficult to maintain the blood inventory needed to meet the demand of the hospitals we serve. Each day 100 blood donations are needed for area patients. Miracle Match for Life has been vital in promoting awareness of the need for donors.”