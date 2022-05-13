Registration begins for Memorial basketball camp

For the past few years, Memorial has been unable to host the annual basketball camp, but that will change this summer.

The program will host the camp June 9-10 at Memorial High School Gym for students going into fourth grade up to students going into ninth grade. The camp fee is $20, and those who sign up by June 2 receive a T-shirt at the start of camp.

Grades 4-6 will attend from 1-3 p.m., and grades 7-9 will attend from 4-6 p.m.

Registration forms can be found at the athletic office at Memorial Stadium. Completed forms and payment should be turned in to Lauri Hampshire at the athletic office (where tickets are sold for home football games) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Memorial Head Basketball Coach Alden Lewis is happy to bring the camp back.

“We had it in 2017,” Lewis said of the last time he hosted a camp. “Then we had the hurricane. The next year we had the floors redone and then we had COVID. We are trying to get it back going. It is exciting. We have been looking at the elementary league we have in Port Arthur. It is exciting to get them back in the gym. The last time we had it, we had nearly 100 kids participating.”

Lewis said the staff also uses the camp as an opportunity to get an early look at future Titans varsity players.

“Anytime you have a one-high-school town, it is important to have these events where you can see what’s out there and get to know the kids that are coming up through the ranks,” he said. “By the time they get to high school, you have seen them a few times. All of those kids will be familiar. You may not know them by name, but you will know their faces or their parents.”

Memorial’s boys and girls basketball staffs will run the camp, along with other district staff and volunteers, Lewis said.

Camp goers will work on shooting, ball handling, footwork and passing, along with defensive and offensive techniques. They will also play games 3-on-3 and 5-on-5.

Participants should wear camp T-shirts, shorts, socks and tennis shoes.