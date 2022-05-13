Port Neches-Groves’ Sanaria Butler, Memorial’s Ke’Andre Jones coming up huge at state meet

AUSTIN — Port Neches-Groves senior Sanaria Butler’s long day got off to a good start at the state track and field meet in Austin on Friday morning.

Butler earned a gold medal for her performance in the long jump with a leap of 19-07.75.

She will also compete in the triple jump and 400m dash later Friday.

More titles

For the second year in a row, Memorial High School came away with a medal in the high jump.

The Titans are well known at the state track and field meet in Austin.

Junior Ke’Andre Jones earned a gold medal after he cleared 6’8” in the high jump Friday morning.

Jones owns the school record after he jumped 6’9” at the Port Arthur Relays earlier this year.