PHOTO FEATURE — Here’s how the YMCA has impacted Southeast Texas this year

Kevin Pearson, CEO of the YMCA of Southeast Texas, gave insight into the facility and its programs Thursday when speaking to the Rotary Club of Port Arthur.

According to information from the organization, within the last year the local YMCA had 314 children attend summer camp, 1,607 children enrolled in the after-school program, provided 21,466 wellness check-ins for seniors, taught 669 children to swim, partnered with 17 local organizations to help with community service and served more than 6,000 meals during the summer.