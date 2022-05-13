Memorial multisport star named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:07 am Friday, May 13, 2022

By Chris Moore

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Memorial multisport-athlete Ilijah Williams wrapped up a successful high school career this month.

He was the leading receiver for the Titans during the football season before heading over to the basketball court. He then stepped on to the track, where he made it to regionals as a member of the 4×100 relay team and ran in the 200m dash.

Memorial’s Ilijah Williams anchors the 4×100 team to a win. Chris Moore/The News

As a receiver, Williams led the district in total yards, yards per reception and touchdowns on the district’s most explosive offense.

Earlier this year, he signed a national letter of intent to play college football for the University of Texas-Permian Basin.

