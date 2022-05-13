KATHIE’S KORNER — Connecting-the-dots is part of our Journey in life

Picture your life like one of the connect- the-dots puzzles — In this context: They are always missing the lines that connect.

It’s our job to pick the right route (with God’s help). Then it will not only look right, but it will all make sense, like filling in a roadmap.

Very often, we take a wrong path.

It’s happened to all of us at some point in our lives, and did happen to Paul in the Bible (three times he went the wrong way), but he finally got back on track

with God.

The answer to every one of my husband and my decisions is always. “Jesus.” For any puzzle, it’s always Jesus. So, it’s very critical to pray for His guidance

and follow Him.

We’ve all played “follow the Leader” with any group that requires it. Jesus is the best, strongest, wisest and never-lets-us-down Leader.

I used to blame negative things that happened to me as a coincidence, a fluke or blame-fixing others, even though I was raised as a child to know there

are consequences for our actions and to take responsibility.

It was a lot of pressure sometimes, growing up and playing with two big brothers who were not only adventurous but always “In The Moment.” We played outside games like hide-and-seek after dark with neighborhood kids in California in the late 40s and early 50s, not wanting our mom to call us in, but always going by the rules.

As an adult, Christian totally dedicated to God, my motivation is different: to serve Him, give glory to Him, sharing Him and praying, “petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people, for Kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives, in all Godliness and honesty.” I Tim. 2:1&2

This includes everyone in our lives we give that authority over to.

So, as you connect the dots in your lives, ask Jesus in and fill up with the power of God to help you follow the right way, or regroup, if necessary.

Remember, the journey is your friend.

Feel free to share this, it might help others.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.