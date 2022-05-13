Huey Harold Wilkinson, 95, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Rose Place Assisted Living Center in Port Arthur.

He was born on February 17, 1927 in Appleby, Texas to Stephen Wilkinson and Georgia McPherson Wilkinson.

Huey served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War.

He has been a resident of Port Arthur since 1951. Huey retired from Gulf Oil as a Lab technician after 29 ½ years.

He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church in Port Arthur which is now Grace Baptist Church in Groves.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nine of his siblings, his loving wife, Bonnie Wilkinson and his son, Harold Wayne Wilkinson.

Huey is survived by his daughter, Patti Wilkinson of New Braunfels, Texas; his son, Jeff Wilkinson and wife, Margie of Port Arthur; his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister, Syble Lavene Gates of Leaugue City, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, May 16, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves under the direction of Clayton Thompson.