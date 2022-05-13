Gold medals, top finishes highlight state meet for Memorial, Port Neches-Groves

PNG’s Cyrus Jacobs Jr. and Sanaria Butler competed in the track portion of the 5A UIL state meet in Austin Friday evening.

Butler came in second in the 400m dash with a time of 54.73. Earlier in the day, she earned a gold in the long jump and a bronze in the triple jump.

Jacobs finished 6th in the 800m run.

Both PNG student athletes will attend Northwestern State University in the fall.

More titles

For the second year in a row, Memorial High School came away with a medal in the high jump.

The Titans are well known at the state track and field meet in Austin.

Junior Ke’Andre Jones earned a gold medal after he cleared 6’8” in the high jump Friday morning.

Jones owns the school record after he jumped 6’9” at the Port Arthur Relays earlier this year.