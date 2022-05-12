Stamp Out Hunger food drive delivers this Saturday

For 30 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers has conducted an annual nationwide food drive, collecting non-perishable food donations along postal routes.

The Southeast Texas Food Bank is excited to continue the participation in this annual event, and the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is Saturday (May 14).

The Food Bank distributes to approximately 130 nonprofit agencies within the eight counties, including Jefferson, served. Partner agencies prepare meals and provide approximately 90,000 meals to people in need each month.

“Food donations are critical for helping support our community and those in need of food assistance. The numbers in Southeast Texas for those that are food insecure remain high,” according to the Food Bank.

“We’ve put forth extra distributions, increased food quantities to our partner agencies, and expanded our Mobile Market capabilities. The food donations received from community participation for this food drive is greatly appreciated.”

To participate in the annual food drive, leave a bag of non-perishable food items outside your home on Saturday, and your local postal worker will pick up the bag and deliver items to the food bank.

If interested in making a monetary donation, visit setxfoodbank.org/donate.