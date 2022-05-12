Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 2-8

Published 12:14 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By PA News

Nederland police arrested the following individuals from May 2 to May 8:

  • Crystal Davis, 36, Nederland warrants
  • Shawn Manning, 52, possession of a controlled substance
  • Deon Miller, 27, public intoxication/evading arrest
  • Katherine Cormier, 31, possession of a controlled substance
  • Cosette Williams, 53, criminal trespass
  • Linda Vickery, 55, Nederland warrants
  • Carey Lemaire, 34, Nederland warrants
  • Ulysses Cole, 31, warrant other agency

 

Nederland police responded to the following calls from May 2 to May 8: 

May 2

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A theft was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
  • Sexual assault on a child was reported.
  • An information report was made in the 1300 block of South 24 ½ Street.

May 3

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • An officer received information in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • A detective recovered stolen property in the 7000 block of North 11th Street.
  • Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 700 block of N 9th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.

May 4

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Memorial.
  • Sexual assault was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2500 block of Canal.
  • An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 3100 block of Callaway.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.

May 5

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Eloise Court.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

May 6

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 700 block of North 16th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue E.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of N 34th Street.

May 7

  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

May 8

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Avenue H and U.S. 69.

