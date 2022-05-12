Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 2-8
Published 12:14 am Thursday, May 12, 2022
Nederland police arrested the following individuals from May 2 to May 8:
- Crystal Davis, 36, Nederland warrants
- Shawn Manning, 52, possession of a controlled substance
- Deon Miller, 27, public intoxication/evading arrest
- Katherine Cormier, 31, possession of a controlled substance
- Cosette Williams, 53, criminal trespass
- Linda Vickery, 55, Nederland warrants
- Carey Lemaire, 34, Nederland warrants
- Ulysses Cole, 31, warrant other agency
Nederland police responded to the following calls from May 2 to May 8:
May 2
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
- Sexual assault on a child was reported.
- An information report was made in the 1300 block of South 24 ½ Street.
May 3
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- An officer received information in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- A detective recovered stolen property in the 7000 block of North 11th Street.
- Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 700 block of N 9th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Avenue N.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
May 4
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Memorial.
- Sexual assault was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2500 block of Canal.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 3100 block of Callaway.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
May 5
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 200 block of Hardy.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Eloise Court.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
May 6
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 700 block of North 16th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue E.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of N 34th Street.
May 7
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
May 8
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Avenue H and U.S. 69.