Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 2-8

Nederland police arrested the following individuals from May 2 to May 8:

Crystal Davis, 36, Nederland warrants

Shawn Manning, 52, possession of a controlled substance

Deon Miller, 27, public intoxication/evading arrest

Katherine Cormier, 31, possession of a controlled substance

Cosette Williams, 53, criminal trespass

Linda Vickery, 55, Nederland warrants

Carey Lemaire, 34, Nederland warrants

Ulysses Cole, 31, warrant other agency

Nederland police responded to the following calls from May 2 to May 8:

May 2

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. Sexual assault on a child was reported.

An information report was made in the 1300 block of South 24 ½ Street.

May 3

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 700 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

An officer received information in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

A detective recovered stolen property in the 7000 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 700 block of N 9 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Avenue N.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest in the 1500 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.

May 4

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Memorial.

Sexual assault was reported in the 500 block of North 15 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a building was reported in the 2500 block of Canal.

An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 3100 block of Callaway.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.

May 5

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 200 block of Hardy.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Eloise Court.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

May 6

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 700 block of North 16 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue E.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of N 34th Street.

May 7

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

May 8