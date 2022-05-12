Nederland girls softball concession stand vandalized; $1.8K in damages reported

Published 12:34 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By PA News

A concession stand at the Nederland Girls Softball League concession stand suffered nearly $2,000 in damage from vandalism. (Photo: Facebook)

NEDERLAND — Police in Nederland are looking for a person or persons responsible for breaking two windows at the Nederland Girls Softball League concession stand.

The damage happened some time between 7 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

The fields are located at 219 N. 27th St. behind the Marion and Ed Hughes Public Library. The crime was reported to police Monday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Porter said the approximate damage is $1,800 and nothing was stolen.

“This was pure criminal mischief and vandalism,” Porter said.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Nederland Police Department at 409-722-4965 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

More News

Former Port Arthur mayor shares story of fulfilling goal of college graduation

Golden Pass LNG to employ 7K-plus at peak construction; major project details shared

Man found fatally shot had been to prison for killing child, shooting clerk during robbery

Former mayoral candidates talk with runoff contestants ahead of election

Print Article