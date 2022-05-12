Nederland girls softball concession stand vandalized; $1.8K in damages reported

NEDERLAND — Police in Nederland are looking for a person or persons responsible for breaking two windows at the Nederland Girls Softball League concession stand.

The damage happened some time between 7 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

The fields are located at 219 N. 27th St. behind the Marion and Ed Hughes Public Library. The crime was reported to police Monday.

Porter said the approximate damage is $1,800 and nothing was stolen.

“This was pure criminal mischief and vandalism,” Porter said.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Nederland Police Department at 409-722-4965 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.