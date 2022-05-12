Groves Police Department responses & arrests: May 4-10
Published 12:16 am Thursday, May 12, 2022
Groves police responded to the following calls from May 4 to May 10:
May 4
- Torian Thomas, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Tyrielle Smith, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- Ti’nesha Green, 28, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3000 block of Canal.
May 5
- James Baker, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in the 3900 block of Taft.
May 6
- Christopher Kyle, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of Main.
- Abel Galarza, 59, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City. Highway.
May 7
- Roland Wilkinson, 46, was arrested for bicycle rode without light on front in the 3200 block of Taft.
- Tabbitha Mcadory, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Taft.
- An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Main.
May 8
- Lisa Hernandez, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6500 block of 39th Street.
- Jariyah Martin, 21, was arrested for fail to identify fugitive intent to give false info in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
May 9
- Angel Galvez, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Howe.
- Eduardo Casique, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3000 block of Main.
- Orphey Miles, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2900 block of Magnolia.
- An information report was filed in the 1900 block of Ray.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of East Drive.
May 10
- Christian Moore, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Mario Cabrera, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of 25th Street.
- Amron Jackson ,24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Brad Miller, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.