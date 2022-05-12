Groves Police Department responses & arrests: May 4-10

Published 12:16 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By PA News

Groves police responded to the following calls from May 4 to May 10:

May 4

  • Torian Thomas, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Tyrielle Smith, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Ti’nesha Green, 28, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3000 block of Canal.

May 5

  • James Baker, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in the 3900 block of Taft.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

May 6

  • Christopher Kyle, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of Main.
  • Abel Galarza, 59, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City. Highway.

May 7

  • Roland Wilkinson, 46, was arrested for bicycle rode without light on front in the 3200 block of Taft.
  • Tabbitha Mcadory, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Taft.
  • An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Main.

May 8

  • Lisa Hernandez, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6500 block of 39th Street.
  • Jariyah Martin, 21, was arrested for fail to identify fugitive intent to give false info in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.

May 9

  • Angel Galvez, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Howe.
  • Eduardo Casique, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3000 block of Main.
  • Orphey Miles, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2900 block of Magnolia.
  • An information report was filed in the 1900 block of Ray.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of East Drive.

May 10

  • Christian Moore, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Mario Cabrera, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of 25th Street.
  • Amron Jackson ,24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Brad Miller, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

More News

Former Port Arthur mayor shares story of fulfilling goal of college graduation

Golden Pass LNG to employ 7K-plus at peak construction; major project details shared

Man found fatally shot had been to prison for killing child, shooting clerk during robbery

Nederland girls softball concession stand vandalized; $1.8K in damages reported

Print Article