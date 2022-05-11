Port Arthur ISD officials detail security response to gun on campus at Thomas Jefferson Middle

A Thomas Jefferson Middle School student has been suspended for bringing a firearm to campus.

A written release from Port Arthur Independent School District leaders said school administrators implemented safety procedures after they were notified Monday morning.

It was reported that the student “accidentally” arrived at school with a firearm in a backpack.

Once the realization occurred, the student immediately went to a teacher on campus to report the weapon in their backpack.

The teacher escorted the student to the main office and notified the building principal and off-duty PAPD officer on campus.

The school implemented and followed procedures and protocols to maintain safety inside the building.

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to the campus call. The student has been suspended pending further disciplinary actions.

“The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we respond to every report. We would like to remind parents it is urgent to talk with our students – your children – at home about the dangers of weapons and the importance of reporting any suspicious activity they learn of while on campus to school administrators immediately.”

The information above was attributed to Principal Dr. Kristi Lewis, Media/Communications Specialist Adrienne Lott and Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie.