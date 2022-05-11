More details released in fatal shooting in Groves McDonald’s parking lot

GROVES — Two Port Arthur men were formally charged with murder following a shooting at McDonald’s in Groves.

Darionte Kelvon Everfield, 20, and Darryl Dwayne Prevost, 19, were indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury in the fatal shooting of Alfonso Solomon.

Solomon, 19, was found dead April 14 outside the fast food restaurant.

According to court records, at approximately 10:50 p.m. April 14, officers with the Groves Police Department were dispatched to McDonald’s in reference to a shooting in the parking lot.

On arrival, officers found a silver 2017 Chevrolet Impala with damage consistent of that done by gunfire. Life-saving efforts were made, and the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died.

After reviewing surveillance video from McDonald’s, officers determined a red Dodge Journey parked, and Everfield left the vehicle, entering the restaurant. The Impala was in the drive-through. At 10:46, the Impala parked next to the Journey, the video reportedly shows. The driver did not leave the car.

Everfield walked up to the Impala, Solomon exited, and the two are seen having a brief conversation, according to the reports.

At that time, a man exited the passenger door of the Journey. “Multiple bright flashes consistent with the muzzle flash from firing a handgun” were seen on video.

Solomon ran towards the rear of the building, where he was ultimately found. Everfield allegedly returned to the vehicle while the shooter remained inside, and the Journey left the scene.

Officers located the owner of the Journey, who had purchased the vehicle from a relative of Everfield. The relative called the owner of the vehicle to advise her a shooting had just taken place from inside her vehicle, the reports say.

Everfield was located in a relative’s Harris County apartment and taken to the Jefferson County jail, where he was later recorded in a phone call saying “the victim did not make it back to his vehicle when (Prevost) started shooting at him,” according to the documents.

Prevost was found and arrested April 29 in Baytown.