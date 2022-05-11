Karen Yvette Milson (Taylor)

Karen Yvette Milson (Taylor), a fifty-year resident of Port Arthur, Texas and a native of Crowley, Louisiana was one of the four children born to Delores Hammond and Kerry Charles.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Our Heavenly Father called Karen home.

She is preceded in death by her father; grandparents Earl and Isabella Johnson Milson, and a host of aunts and uncles.

Memories of Karen will live on in the lives of her family: Mother and stepfather Delores and Tommy Hammond; husband Bervick Taylor; daughter Shalonda Milson; brother Brian Keith Milson; sisters Regina Marie Taiwo and Leslie Marcella Klein; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Barnes Memorial United Methodist Church, 749 W 17th St., Port Arthur, TX 77640.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

