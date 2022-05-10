Shanna Rhae Janeaux (June 7, 1986 – April 22, 2022) lived a beautiful fun-loving life.

Shanna adored her two boys, Keagan and Kamdyn more than life itself. Her world revolved around her two boys. She was a classic boy mom. She instilled upon them integrity, loyalty, and compassion for others.

Shanna was the “Big Sister” to Chance and Jonah and was always proud to say “Those are my brothers!” as like a badge of honor. She joinsPaw Paw Paul in heaven who was not only her dad but also her trusted friend and confidant and her to him his one and only.

She was her mother Tiffany Rhae’s shining star and forever baby girl.

Shanna graduated from Bridge City High School then successfully obtained her Real Estate license and joined the Remax-One organization helping families to obtain their dream home. Her work ethic coupled with her compassion and the love for her clients was the winning combination for her success.

Shanna was awarded the Remax Quantum Leap Award for 2021 recognizing the agent with the biggest growth in their business year over year.

Sports played a big role in Shanna’s boy’s lives. She was always determined to provide them with the best tools for success such as special instruction and training.

Assisting with coaching and being a supportive team mom was an essential role for her. She was their biggest fan and cheerleader.

Although sports played a big active role in her and the boys lives education came first. She spent countless hours at the kitchen table with homework, tutoring, and assuring that the boys had the necessary skills to excel academically.

Accepting Christ as her Lord and Savior was the pinnacle of her life. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont, TX.

She was baptized and gave her life to Jesus Christ in September 2015. Shanna loved fiercely and deeply. We take comfort in knowing that Shanna is in the arms of our Savior in heaven.

Shanna’s enduring love for family and desire to organize family gatherings defined her, she was the glue. Playing board games, organizing rag ball tournaments with family and friends, participating in the McDonalds Fishing Tournament, trivia like her dad, and her favorite Sunday Fun Day.

Shanna loved supporting Christian charities, helping anyone that came in her path, Donald Trump and politics, Greys Anatomy, Max and Val, Aunt Peggy’s Dressing, Alex Bregman, recycling,thrift shops, Aunt Jamie’s cake, Red-Hot Chili Peppers, volunteering at the SETX Food Bank, and especially Birthdays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. She was also a Pro-Life and Breast-Feeding Advocate.

Some of us were so fortunate to know some of Shanna’s idiosyncrasies. Imperfections? No, this was the good stuff. Rubbing her feet together like her dad Paw Paw Paul, 8 cream 2 Splendas, drive 10 miles across town to save two cents on gas, Managers Special, doodling her signature heart.

We will all remember that infectious smile and joyous laughter that lit up the room in her presence. Everyone was drawn to her inner light. Her spirit was one of one.

She leaves behind Keagan’s soft heart, Kamdyn’s toothless smile, and her generosity of spirit. But most importantly a mother’s unconditional love and GODS promise of no more tears.

A celebration of Shanna’s life will be held at a later date.