More details released in resignation of Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation director

The Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation accepted the resignation of CEO Jessica Carpenter during a special meeting Monday night.

Carpenter tendered her resignation effective Wednesday/May 4.

A news release presented after the meeting states Carpenter informed the board she decided it was best for her to resign to consider and pursue personal and professional opportunities outside of Port Arthur.

“Even though my tenure has been short, it has been a privilege to serve as CEO. While I will miss leading the organization, I am excited to pursue new personal and professional opportunities and look forward to all the great things to come for the city of Port Arthur,” Carpenter said in the release.

Board president Jerry LaBove and board member Beverly Raymond declined to comment and referred Port Arthur Newsmedia to the news release.

Carpenter did not attend the meeting.

The board will move forward with a search for the next CEO.

PAEDC Contract Compliance Manager Krystle Villareal Muller will oversee the organization until further notice.

LaBove, Raymond and board member Christopher Smith were tapped to be on a committee to help with the executive search.

The meeting kicked off at 6 p.m. Monday and after the board approved two unrelated agenda items, went into closed session. All board members were in attendance with the exception of Darrell Anderson.

The meeting resumed in open session at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Carpenter was officially hired Jan. 25 and began work Feb. 28.

Thursday she confirmed to Port Arthur Newsmedia she had resigned.

Carpenter was stepping into the position previously held for 17 years by Floyd Batiste.