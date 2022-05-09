LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Port Arthur veteran shares touching experience at checkout

I was recently making a purchase at Walmart. While waiting in line at the cash register, there was a couple ahead of me.

The lady noticed my Buffalo Soldiers cap I was wearing. She asked me if the soldiers were an All Black Unit. I replied yes.

I told her I wear this cap to honor them. I told her I served in the Army from 1972-75. She and her husband both thanked me for my service. I replied, “thank you.”

They completed their check out, and I was next. The cashier started checking my items. She told me not to put my debit card in the machine.

I thought something was wrong with her register. After she completed scanning my purchase, she said the gentleman ahead of me was paying for my purchase.

Before I could say anything, he once again thanked me for my service. I said, “no, thank you.” I was overwhelmed with gratitude, then they were gone.

My only regret is that I didn’t get their names. By the time I finished checking out they were gone.

If they happen to read this letter, I would like to thank them once again. They made this veteran feel really appreciated

— Charles Brown, Port Arthur