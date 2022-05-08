Police release details of toddler’s drowning in Port Neches

Published 4:38 pm Sunday, May 8, 2022

By PA News

PORT NECHES — A toddler in Port Neches has died in an accidental drowning over the weekend, according to authorities.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said a call came in at approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday from the 2600 block of Mazur Drive.

There had been a family gathering with children and adults in attendance when the drowning occurred.

An almost 2-year-old girl went to the kiddie pool and one of the bigger children alerted the adults but it was too late, Lemoine said.

Statements were taken from all in attendance, and the death is deemed accidental.

Lemoine called it a terrible tragedy and an accident.

