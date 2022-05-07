Voters elect 2 new members to Port Arthur school board, see the reaction

Voters in Port Arthur have elected two trustees to the Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees in what was a close race.

Five candidates vied for two open spots, and in the end Jacori Narcisse and Kimberly Wycoff-Johnson earned the seats.

Narcisse pulled in 1,103 votes for a total of 25.22 percent of the total ballots cast. Wycoff-Johnson had 1,083 votes for 24.76 percent of the ballots cast.

In a close third place was Dianne Brown, who previously served on the board and most recently served the unexpired 1-year term vacated by the Rev. Donald Frank Sr., who left the school board we he earned a seat on the Port Arthur City Council in 2021.

Narcisse, 33, gave thanks to God for the opportunity to serve the students and staff of PAISD. He also thanked the voters who came out.

He said he is ready to take PAISD to the next level.

Wycoff-Johnson, 36, also offered thanks to those who cast their vote and for giving her the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the children in the district and keeping the district moving forward.

The two new board members said the campaign was run clean and they were up against some amazing candidates.

Dianne Brown was just 15 votes behind Wycoff-Johnson.

Brown finished with 1,068 votes for 24.42 percent of the ballots.

Nina Stelly brought in 550 votes for 12.57 percent and Yadi Cardenas had 570 votes for 13.03 percent.