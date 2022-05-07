Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: April 25-May 1

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 25 to May 1:

Kayla Hebert, 32, other agency warrant(s)

Ignacio Torres, 54, public intoxication

Dustin Bearden, 38, other agency warrant(s)

Daman Stanford, 23, other agency warrant(s)

Dustin Tillery, 31, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container

Colton Barrera, 29, public intoxication and resisting arrest, search, or transport

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 25 to May 1:

April 25

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Grigsby.

April 26

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Gardendale.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Terroristic threats was reported in the 700 block of Sierra.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Merriman.

April 27

A theft was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

April 28

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Barbara Court.

April 29

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of 10th Street.

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 6th Street.

An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Montrose.

April 30

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Lee.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

May 1