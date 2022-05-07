Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: April 25-May 1
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 25 to May 1:
- Kayla Hebert, 32, other agency warrant(s)
- Ignacio Torres, 54, public intoxication
- Dustin Bearden, 38, other agency warrant(s)
- Daman Stanford, 23, other agency warrant(s)
- Dustin Tillery, 31, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
- Colton Barrera, 29, public intoxication and resisting arrest, search, or transport
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 25 to May 1:
April 25
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Grigsby.
April 26
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Gardendale.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Terroristic threats was reported in the 700 block of Sierra.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Merriman.
April 27
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
April 28
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Barbara Court.
April 29
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of 10th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 6th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Montrose.
April 30
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Lee.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
May 1
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 400 block of Rachford.
- Reckless driving was reported in the 400 block of Rachford.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Dearing.
- An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Montrose.
- An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Ave. C.