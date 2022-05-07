Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: April 25-May 1

Published 12:22 am Saturday, May 7, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 25 to May 1:

  • Kayla Hebert, 32, other agency warrant(s)
  • Ignacio Torres, 54, public intoxication
  • Dustin Bearden, 38, other agency warrant(s)
  • Daman Stanford, 23, other agency warrant(s)
  • Dustin Tillery, 31, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
  • Colton Barrera, 29, public intoxication and resisting arrest, search, or transport

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 25 to May 1:

April 25

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Grigsby.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

April 26

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Gardendale.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Terroristic threats was reported in the 700 block of Sierra.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Merriman.

April 27

  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

April 28

  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Barbara Court.

April 29

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of 10th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 6th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Montrose.

April 30

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Lee.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

May 1

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 400 block of Rachford.
  • Reckless driving was reported in the 400 block of Rachford.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Dearing.
  • An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Montrose.
  • An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Ave. C.

More News

Three land in first place for PNGHS graduating class

ON THE MENU — LSCPA shows off culinary arts building, will offer bistro in fall

Election Day today for Port Arthur and Nederland

Legacy hopes for more time, expanded boundary in housing program

Print Article