Nederland Independent School District candidates react to election results

NEDERLAND — No seats will change on the Nederland Independent School District Board of Trustees as both incumbents pulled out a victory in the polls Saturday.

Voters elected for familiarity as Nicholas Phillips and Suzanne Isom beat out newcomer Daniel Cruz.

Isom was the lead vote getter with 334 (39.25 percent), followed by Phillips with 327 (38.43 percent). Cruz totaled 190 votes (22.33 percent).

Isom and Phillips said they were grateful the voters still believed in them.

Those were the unofficial results released by the school district.

“It feels good,” Phillips said. “I appreciate the continued support and having the privilege to serve another three years.”

Phillips, who is also the principal for West Brook High School in Beaumont, looks forward to seeing the new schools being built.

“I want to make sure we deliver what the voters voted on back in 2019,” he said. “I want to make sure those projects are completed. I also want to look at how we can continue to support our staff and students in the district.”

Phillipsalso looks forward to assisting the district through his position TASB in Austin as the Region 5 director.

Isom said the reelection is a blessing.

“I want to be sure the schools get built and the kids have what they need,” she said. “I just want to thank everyone that came out and supported me. It means a lot to me. The community here has been very kind and gracious. I don’t even know how to explain how grateful I am… I want to see this bond gets finished and completed. I want to work on improving education and I think our staff is doing a wonderful job and our administration.”

Cruz said he is pleased with the outcome despite the loss.

“I went into this election knowing that it wasn’t going to be easy,” he said. “I am really excited for the results. Being able to pull 190 votes compared to the votes they received is really not bad for the first go around. I really believe that whether I won or loss, an impact was made.”

Cruz said he looks forward to still helping the district in any way he can.

The election results will be made official when they are canvassed at the next school board meeting.